Marlborough is leading the way for ShakeOut, the national earthquake and tsunami evacuation drill.

The take up in Marlborough is the second highest across regional New Zealand with 6548 people signing up so far.

Thirty-eight businesses, 28 schools, and 82 households are taking part, which is a great start, says Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Chair Councillor Brian Dawson.

“Let’s show the rest of New Zealand how motivated we are here in Marlborough to be prepared for an emergency.

“ShakeOut provides a great opportunity to remind families, friends and colleagues of what to do before, during and after an event like an earthquake or tsunami.”

“All you need to do to take part is Drop, Cover and Hold where you are for 60 seconds or practice your evacuation if you are in a tsunami evacuation zone.

“I’d encourage as many Marlborough businesses, schools and individuals to get on board as possible,” he says.

The national ShakeOut 2026 is on Wednesday 21 October at 1.30 pm.

To sign up as an individual, business, school or household go to: https://getready.govt.nz/involved/shakeout/sign-up

For more information on ShakeOut 2026 go to: https://getready.govt.nz/involved/shakeout