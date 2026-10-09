Police still don’t know what caused the death of a Dunedin man found lifeless in a city street last week.

David Noah, 40, was found dead in the middle of Leckhampton Court, off South Rd, about 11pm on Wednesday, September 30, and police quickly identified it as an “unexplained death”.

Police on Friday said that a recent post-mortem had not determined a cause of death.

Dunedin Police cordon off Leckhampton Court, off South Rd, while a forensic investigation into the unexplained death of David Noah takes place. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

They were still appealing for more information.

"If you observed anything unusual in the Leckhampton Court area between 8 and

11pm on Wednesday night, please contact police.”

They said they didn’t believe a vehicle was involved in the death, but were seeking information from drivers.

"If you were driving in the area between 10.40 and 11.10pm, please get in touch.”

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area during that timeframe was also urged to get in touch.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz