A postmortem has been completed on the body of young Christchurch father Braydon Hepworth, but police say it may be some time before they know exactly how he died.

The 21-year-old’s body was located on Thursday morning at a residential property on Hereford St as police executed a search warrant.

Braydon Hepworth. Photo: Supplied

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson confirmed on Friday Hepworth’s postmortem had been completed.

“We continue to conduct a scene examination at a Hereford Street address, and it will take some time to complete.

“This investigation is complex, with a range of enquiries to follow and material to be reviewed.”

The NZ Herald reported it is understood the results of Hepworth’s postmortem were inconclusive, and police are now awaiting a number of test results before they can determine the circumstances of Hepworth’s death.

“We are committed to finding out what has happened to Braydon and why, and continue to appeal to anyone who may have information to come forward,” Anderson said.

“We ask that anyone who has knowledge of Braydon’s movements, or who has information that could help the investigation, to please speak with us.”

Braydon Hepworth's body was found at this residential property on Hereford St. Photo: Raphael Franks

On Thursday, the grandfather of Hepworth’s daughter, Jeremy Keen, described the family’s “heartbreak” after police found his body.

“After weeks of hoping, searching, wondering and praying that we would find him and bring him home, this is news that none of us ever wanted to hear,” Keen said.

“Braydon meant so much to a lot of people, and this has taken an enormous emotional toll on everyone who has been involved in the search.

"There are no words that can truly describe the heartbreak we are feeling right now. Rest peacefully, Braydon.

"You were loved, you mattered, and you will never be forgotten.”

Earlier on Thursday, police said they believed Hepworth was “no longer alive” but there were people in the community who knew what had happened to him.

If you have information that could help with the police investigation, call 105 or report it at 105.police.govt.nz and use reference number 260918/8420.

-Allied Media