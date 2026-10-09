Opportunity leader Qiulae Wong is brushing off a new poll which has her party under the 5% threshold needed to reach Parliament and believes National’s Christopher Luxon will give her a call if she becomes kingmaker.

Opportunity was on 4.8% in Thursday’s Taxpayers Union-Curia poll, though Wong noted it was still an increase on the previous poll from that pollster.

"We're really encouraged that the general trend is up, and most polls have us well clear of the 5 percent.

"But obviously, we take nothing for granted and we're out working hard to shore up as many votes as possible.”

Speaking in West Auckland on Friday, Wong said she did not regret front-loading the party's policies.

"We're a new player, we don't have a track record in Parliament, so it's important for us to be able to socialise those ideas and policies for a good period of time."

The party announced its bottom lines last week, which did not include a universal basic income or land value tax.

Despite that, National leader Christopher Luxon maintains he will not work with Opportunity.

"I don't believe him," Wong said.

"I think he would rather be in government than in opposition, I assume. I can't say that for him.

"There are many things we could work with National on, I think the five bottom lines are realistic for them to commit to.

“When you’re in an MMP environment, it's good to remain flexible around the kinds of parties you could work with.

"So it’s a shame to see that he’s stuck to that, but it’s the game they’re playing. I don’t think it’s useful to try and put people into boxes.”

She said Opportunity would still push for a Universal Basic Income or land value tax in negotiations, with the intensity depending on the vote share. But the bottom lines, such as a 10-year health plan and a ban on bottom trawling, were things the party was not willing to walk away from.

Wong said she was surprised by the response to a Kea Kids interview, in which deputy leader Daniel Eb said he would vote for National if he was not voting for Opportunity.

"It demonstrates some of the really corrosive nature of politics at the moment, that that caused such an uproar amongst some groups of people. “Of course we've all voted across the political spectrum, particularly in a party like Opportunity, where we are a party of people that have historically been politically homeless.

"To chastise people because of their previous voting behaviour is really unfair, and I don't think it's helpful rhetoric for politics in New Zealand."