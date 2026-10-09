A couple of whales were found beached and deceased on two Dunedin beaches on Friday.

Two deceased juvenile Gray’s beaked whales were found on adjoining Otago beaches, the Department of Conservation (Doc) said in a statement.

A 3m-long whale was found on Smaills beach, while another slightly smaller whale was located on nearby Tomahawk Beach, Doc coastal Otago operations manager Gabe Davies said.

“Given the condition, it’s possible they stranded sometime overnight.”

Doc staff were on site, and Doc was working with mana whenua on next steps, including burial, assisted by the Dunedin City Council and contractor Nash & Ross.

People were encouraged to keep their distance including keeping dogs under control and well clear.

Gray’s beaked whales were the most common species of beaked whale found in strandings in New Zealand.

They are found all around the country’s coast. While beaked whales are mostly deep diving species, they do spend time nearer shore.

It was sad, but not unusual, for this species to strand on our shores, Mr Davies said.