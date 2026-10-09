S tate Highway 6 between Makarora and Lake Hāwea will be open 24-7 to continuous traffic from Friday evening, albeit with delays still expected.

A section of the highway, which provides a link from the West Coast to Otago, was closed on August 28 following heavy rain and snow that caused multiple and ongoing hazards.

Crews, including abseilers, have been working to clear slips and rockfalls in an effort to make the route safe.

Daytime closures with three times daily escorted convoys had been required on weekdays over the last few weeks, but road users would now be able to travel the route at any time, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said on Friday.

Escorted convoys would still operate on weekdays on a 9km section of the highway, to navigate heavy machinery and ongoing recovery work.

Recent rock scaling work on State Highway 6. Photo: NZTA

"However, these convoys will operate continuously rather than at specified times.”

NZTA said people should plan for up to 30 minutes of additional travel time between 8am and 5.30pm on weekdays.

"Outside of these times, there will be temporary speed limit restrictions and at least one site where automatic traffic lights will be operating and people will have to stop on demand.”

NZTA Area Manager Chris Harris said they appreciated the length of time people had waited to have full access restored.

“We know there has been frustration at how long it has taken to get to this point, after this very large rockfall and slip event,” Harris said.

“But we have been determined to get to this point safely and in the most efficient way possible.

" The restrictions that we’ve had in place these last few weeks without doubt mean that we can open much sooner to 24-7 continuous traffic than we otherwise would have.”

He said although 24-7 access was being restored, the work was not over.

"Crews will continue working during weekdays to clear rock and other fallen material, as will work to monitor and address any further risk of new rockfalls or slips.

“We anticipate recovery work will continue for several more weeks while working around the traffic, and in the next few weeks those continuous convoys will no longer be needed.”

— Allied Media