He's one of the most destructive forces in New Zealand rugby, but Timoci Tavatavanawai has found himself on the fringe of Dave Rennie's All Blacks.

Named in the tour to South Africa, 'Big Jim' featured in three games but has been unable to add to his two international caps earned in 2025.

Tavatavanawai, who plays for the Highlanders, comfortably topped the Super Rugby Pacific charts with 81 defenders beaten, and provides serious power in the midfield.

But there is another aspect to his game which makes him feared by the opposition - his pilfering prowess.

Tavatavanawai's low centre of gravity and strength make him a nightmare to move when he gets over the ball.

His impact at the ruck has some calling for him to take on a hybrid role similar to that of Leicester Fainga'anuku, or South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen.

Tavatavanawai has expressed an interest in a switch to flanker, but Rennie has made it clear he sees him primarily as a No 12.

Asked if he was tempted to unleash Tavatavanawai against the Wallabies, Rennie said fitness was a primary concern.

"His work rate's got better and so that's a continued focus for him. The type of game that we play, with our midfielders doing a hell of a lot of work off the ball, we feel the guys that we've picked are better in that area."

Stuck behind Jordie Barrett at second-five, Tavavtavanawai has yet to play a test under Rennie.

The coach said, however, that Tavatavanawai remains part of the All Black's long term plans.

"Big Jim's fantastic when he's close to the ball. His carry post tackle's is excellent. That was the reason we took him to South Africa. We wanted to make shifts in that area. We felt if we didn't take him there and didn't get him moving, he's probably unlikely to be an option at the World Cup.

"He may well feature, if not next week, then on the end of year tour."

Tavatavanawai also showed his versatility at NPC level, shifting to centre for Tasman in last weekend's win over Waikato.

"We didn't ask for that. We're happy of him to play there. It's a bit like us. Our midfielders might wear 12 and 13, but at times they're swapping roles."

Rennie has been faced with several selection conundrums during his tenure as the All Blacks look to build depth across the park.

Fabian Holland, a standout on the South African tour, was another unlucky omission for the first Bledisloe test.

Asked why the towering lock was left out, Rennie said the coaching staff want to see more from Holland, who also plays for the Highlanders.

"He's got a clear message about what we need to see. He's worked really hard this week and I'm sure we'll get a response next time he gets an opportunity."

Rennie said there were plenty of tough calls and the players who missed out "were very close".

"It's probably the hardest side we've had to pick. Between [Sir Graham Henry], myself and [Neil Barnes], we've generally been pretty aligned. We had to have three selection meetings to nail this."

Bledisloe Cup - Test 1

All Blacks v Wallabies

Saturday, 7.10pm (NZ time)

Eden Park, Auckland

ALL BLACKS: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Quinn Tupaea, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Leroy Carter, 10. Damian McKenzie, 9. Cam Roigard, 8. Wallace Sititi, 7. Peter Lakai, 6. Tupou Vaa'i, 5. Josh Lord, 4. Scott Barrett, 3. Fletcher Newell, 2. Codie Taylor (captain), 1. Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. George Bower, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Shannon Frizell, 20. Anton Segner, 21. Kyle Preston, 22. Rieko Ioane, 23. Josh Moorby.

WALLABIES: 15. Tom Wright, 14. Max Jorgensen, 13. Isaac Henry, 12. Len Ikitau, 11. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 10. Ben Donaldson, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 8. Harry Wilson (captain), 7. Fraser McReight, 6. Rob Valetini, 5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 4. Jeremy Williams, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1. Angus Bell.

Reserves: 16. Josh Nasser, 17. Aidan Ross, 18. Massimo De Lutiis, 19. Lachlan Shaw, 20. Nick Champion de Crespigny, 21. Tate McDermott, 22. Declan Meredith, 23. Harry Potter.