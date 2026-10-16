A Marlborough business manager will join a key government group tasked with growing visitor numbers nationwide.

Destination Marlborough General Manager Tracey Green

has been appointed to a new national forum focused on shaping the future of New Zealand’s visitor economy.

The Tourism Leadership Group has been established by Government to provide expert advice to the Minister for Tourism and Hospitality on implementing New Zealand’s Tourism Policy Statement.

Tracey says she is honoured to contribute to a group tasked with helping guide the future direction of the sector.

"Tourism is a vital contributor to both the national economy and regional communities like Marlborough.

“I'm looking forward to contributing to discussions about how we can grow tourism in a way that benefits our communities, supports businesses and protects the unique places that attract visitors to New Zealand.”

Tracey brings more than 20 years of experience to the role in destination marketing, tourism strategy, regional development and tourism business growth across New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

There are eight non-government and four government members on the group with expertise in tourism operations, aviation, hospitality, major events, destination management, regional tourism, governance and business leadership.

Members are appointed by the Minister for Tourism and Hospitality for a two year term and will meet at least twice a year.