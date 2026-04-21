Tuesday, 21 April 2026

Air force aviator dies at Ohakea air base

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    Photo: RNZ
    Photo: RNZ
    An air force aviator has died after a medical event at Ohakea air base in Manawatū.

    A Defence Force spokesperson has confirmed the death, saying it happened at the base's swimming pool this morning.

    The spokesperson said they couldn't comment further.

    The incident happened about 6.40am.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and two rapid-response vehicles attended the "water incident".

    Fire and Emergency crews were also called to the scene.

     - RNZ

    RNZ