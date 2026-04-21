Air force aviator dies at Ohakea air base

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An air force aviator has died after a medical event at Ohakea air base in Manawatū.
A Defence Force spokesperson has confirmed the death, saying it happened at the base's swimming pool this morning.
The spokesperson said they couldn't comment further.
The incident happened about 6.40am.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and two rapid-response vehicles attended the "water incident".
Fire and Emergency crews were also called to the scene.
- RNZ