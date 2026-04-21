Air force aviator dies at Ohakea air base

Photo: RNZ

An air force aviator has died after a medical event at Ohakea air base in Manawatū.

A Defence Force spokesperson has confirmed the death, saying it happened at the base's swimming pool this morning.

The spokesperson said they couldn't comment further.

The incident happened about 6.40am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and two rapid-response vehicles attended the "water incident".

Fire and Emergency crews were also called to the scene.

- RNZ