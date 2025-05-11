Alerts issued after new measles case in Auckland

File photo: RNZ/Cole Eastham-Farrelly

The person at the centre of a new measles alert in Auckland is a crew member on a Fullers360 ferry, the company has confirmed.

Alerts have been issued after a new measles case was confirmed today, with people in Auckland asked to check if they could have been exposed.

Health New Zealand said the case was linked to overseas travel, and the person with measles had been at Woolworths Kelston, on Fullers360 ferries, and at an Auckland carpark during the time they could be infectious.

It was thought the person contracted measles while in Asia, however at the point they flew back to New Zealand, they had not yet progressed to the infectious stage of the disease, Health NZ said.

Both the person with measles and their household were being supported, and some were now in quarantine to help reduce the chance of the disease spreading.

Fullers360 has confirmed in a statement that it was a crew member.

"Staff who are considered to have been in possible contact with the known case in our crew are being contacted by Health New Zealand and will be guided by them on any further necessary steps. "

Auckland Transport (AT) spokesperson Blake Crayton-Brown said AT was notified by Fullers early on Sunday evening.

He said it was unlikely that sailings will be affected on Monday.

Crayton-Brown said the Downtown Carpark on Customs Street - which has also been identified as a location of interest - is managed by AT.

He said they would be talking to staff on Monday to identify any staff who may have been exposed.

Crayton-Brown said they would also be speaking to HNZ to confirm which parts of the carpark were considered exposure locations on Monday 5 May - as there are several different locations for stairs and lifts in the building.

He said AT will be communicating to staff this week about the importance of being vaccinated for measles.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known, it can be fatal or cause serious long-term health consequences, particularly for young children. The virus can live in the air long after the infectious person has left.

About 10 percent of people who contract it get so sick they need hospital treatment, experts have previously said, and about 90 percent of those who come into contact with it and are not immune are likely to be infected.

New Zealand's general immunisation rates - and community 'herd protection' have been dropping since the Covid-19 pandemic, with experts recently issuing stark warnings to vaccinate children as an epidemic could be one plane ride away.

Locations for contact tracing:

People who were at these Auckland locations during these times are being asked to check their immunisation status and stay vigilant for symptoms (see below). Anyone not immune to measles, who was at these places, should phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice as they are considered close contacts.

"If you are not immune, please stay at home until you have contacted Healthline," Health NZ said in a statement.

Woolworths Kelston: on 3 May, 2:30pm - 4:30pm.

All people who were at the supermarket could have been exposed, Health NZ said.

Auckland Downtown Carpark, Custom Street: on 5 May, 1:30pm -2:30pm and 11pm - midnight.

Health NZ said the groups they are especially concerned with were people who used the stairs between 1:30pm and 2:30pm, or people who were in the lifts between 11pm and midnight.

Various sailings of the Fullers360 ferries on 5 May were affected

Fullers360 ferries sailings 5 May, up to 7:40pm: "Only those who used the toilets on these ferries are close contacts, everyone else should watch for symptoms," Health NZ said.

• Auckland to Half Moon Bay: 4:15 pm

• Half Moon Bay to Auckland: 5:00 pm

• Auckland to Half Moon Bay: 5:40 pm

• Half Moon Bay to Auckland: 6.30 pm

• Auckland to Devonport: 7:20 pm

• Devonport to Auckland: 7:40 pm

Fullers360 ferries sailings 5 May, after 7:40pm: "All people on these sailings are close contacts," Health NZ said.

• Auckland to Devonport: 9:00 pm

• Devonport to Auckland: 9:15 pm

• Auckland to Devonport: 9:30 pm

• Devonport to Auckland: 9:45 pm

Measles symptoms to watch for, and how to check your immunity status:

Your immunisation status can be checked on My Health Record (www.my.health.nz), or by calling your healthcare provider. The Vaccination Helpline can also check records for children and young people during business hours: on 0800 28 29 26.

Symptoms of measles include fever, coughing, runny nose and sore red eyes and (conjunctivitis), Health NZ said.

And people with measles can also sometimes get a rash, that starts on the face and gradually spreads down the body to the arms and legs, lasting up to a week.