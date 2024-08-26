Alleged kidnapping foiled after alarm raised at checkpoint

Two men have been arrested after a victim of an alleged kidnapping raised the alarm at a roadside breath-test checkpoint.

About 10.50pm on Saturday the person jumped out of a car at a checkpoint in Whangārei and "raised concerning claims", police say.

A 31-year-old patched member of the Crips - the only other occupant of the car - was arrested.

Police then became aware of two other people allegedly being held against their will at an Eureka Place address and a police operation was launched.

"The address was kept under observation while an armed response was prepared.

"About midnight, a vehicle was seen leaving the address, running over road spikes laid in advance.

"The vehicle was pursued and continued at speed, before stopping at a carpark in the city, where the sole occupant, a 22-year-old man and patched Nomad gang member, was taken into custody."

Two victims were found inside the property.