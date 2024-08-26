Alleged kidnapping foiled after alarm raised at checkpoint

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two men have been arrested after a victim of an alleged kidnapping raised the alarm at a roadside breath-test checkpoint.
About 10.50pm on Saturday the person jumped out of a car at a checkpoint in Whangārei and "raised concerning claims", police say.
A 31-year-old patched member of the Crips - the only other occupant of the car - was arrested.
Police then became aware of two other people allegedly being held against their will at an Eureka Place address and a police operation was launched.
"The address was kept under observation while an armed response was prepared.
"About midnight, a vehicle was seen leaving the address, running over road spikes laid in advance.
"The vehicle was pursued and continued at speed, before stopping at a carpark in the city, where the sole occupant, a 22-year-old man and patched Nomad gang member, was taken into custody."
Two victims were found inside the property.