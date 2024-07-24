Animal welfare concerns 'out of context': Orana Park

A gorilla at Orana Wildlife Park. File photo: RNZ

Leaders at an embattled Christchurch zoo are defending its track record, saying allegations over poor animal welfare have been "taken out of context".

Orana Wildlife Park is being asked to provide all of its records into animal deaths at the site, following concerns raised by 20 current and former staff that the park was hiding fatal accidents of its animals.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) was scheduled to complete its rapid assessment of the park's operations and systems on Tuesday. It has confirmed it will ramp up its scrutiny of the park, with 'annual' audits of Orana's operations now to be carried out at least every three months.

Orana's leadership held an emergency meeting on Monday as the organisation came under intense scrutiny.

A 1 News investigation reported pleas from zookeepers in 2021 to treat a sick gorilla that later died were overlooked multiple times, and animal deaths were not properly reviewed.

The park previously admitted a newborn giraffe that managed to escape one of its enclosures and died on a cold and stormy night in 2021, was the result of "an extremely rare case of human error".

Staff have also raised fears about the defective and "unsafe" condition of park vehicles used out in the field.

Speaking to RNZ, Orana Wildlife Trust board member Professor Ken Hughey denied management had neglected treating the gorilla Mahali.

"That gorilla died of a bacterial infection that had never before been known to science," he said.

"There was no way we could've possibly have dealt with that, without having understood from previous science which didn't exist, how to treat such an infection. Orana did all the correct work in that particular circumstance."

MPI director of compliance and response Glen Burrell said it was checking the welfare of each animal and assessing the zoo's systems and protocols.

Part of the work included Orana providing all records of deaths and injuries to animals, and what follow-up actions were taken.

"To date we have not identified any immediate animal welfare or staffing issues, noting we have one active investigation underway at the zoo related to a previous complaint about an antelope.

"While the complaints about the zoo appear largely historical, they are serious in nature, and we will be undertaking more regular checks of the zoo's performance against its animal welfare requirements."

WorkSafe carried out a workplace assessment at Orana Park on 13 June to identify the level of compliance with the Health and Safety at Work Act. The assessment found "poor engagement with workers on health and safety, and shortcomings on vehicle maintenance by the Orana Wildlife Trust".

Hughey said all the vehicles that were run around the park were "subject to absolute scrutiny and maintenance standards".

WorkSafe subsequently issued two improvement notices to park's management, requiring its findings to be addressed by the end of July.

The regulator will carry out a targeted assessment next month.

The park is set to commission an external review into the organisation's culture.