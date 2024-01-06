Armed police raid property in relation to Chch death

Police have raided an Aranui, Christchurch, property this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Police investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a street in Christchurch have raided a property in the city this morning.

Armed offenders squad (AOS) officers descended on a property in the suburb of Aranui before 9am, near where David Karl Bridgwater died in the early hours of Thursday.

No arrests have been made.

The search at Carisbrooke Street began at about 8.30am and is part of Operation Walter, the investigation into 38-year-old Bridgwater’s death.

Cordons are in place while police search the property and people are asked to avoid the area.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves had earlier said police were called after a 38-year-old was found dead on Carisbrooke St, near Portchester St in Aranui, about 2.28am on Thursday.

Bridgwater last posted on Facebook on Christmas Day.

"I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and a safe holidays and remember it’s not what’s under the tree it’s who’s around it I lost a few people this year that were very important to me and are no longer around.

"Shout out to those who are struggling with their mental health but getting up daily no matter what. This time of year can hit worse, look after each other."

One of Bridgwater’s friends, Michael Sturgess, told the Herald he was "absolutely heartbroken" at the death of 38-year-old, also known as Cyrus.

"[He] was such an amazing and talented man with a heart of gold and a smile that would light up the room, such an amazing devoted father to his son and such a wonderful friend.

"As everyone knows he will be sadly missed by everyone gone but never forgotten. Your legacy will live on rest in love brother."

The body was discovered on Carisbrooke St, Aranui. Photo: NZ Herald

Reeves had said on Thursday that police wanted to hear about any sightings of a Toyota, registration LEQ895. She also asked for anyone with any other information to come forward. The car has a distinctive sunroof.

The vehicle of interest was within the police cordon, but Reeves said police were uncertain of who had been using it and wanted sightings from within the past day.

"I would like to encourage anybody who thinks they have some information to come forward and let police know," Reeves said.

"If you heard any unusual sounds on Carisbrooke this morning, or if you have CCTV footage, we would be interested."

She said residents on the street first alerted police to the incident after they heard "an unusual noise".

In a letter to nearby residents from Detective Sergeant Dion Murray, police asked people for any video footage between the hours of 12pm on January 3 and 3am on January 4.

The letter also asked anyone who heard or saw anything at about 1.30am on January 4 to contact police.

"I would also like to say and express my sympathies to the deceased’s family and we would also like to express our thanks to the residents on the street," she said.

"We are continuing to make inquiries, but also want to encourage anyone with information to get in contact with us."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist, is urged to contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking "Update Report". Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote Operation Walter or 240104/2142.