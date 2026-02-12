Convicted slave master jailed for 16 years

Moeaia Tuai. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Former prison officer Moeaia Tuai, who enslaved two young people in Auckland over several years will spend more than 16 years in jail.

Tuai raped and sexually assaulted one of them.

Tuai, 63, was found guilty by a jury last year of two charges of slavery, two counts of rape and a string of other sexual assaults.

In a victim statement, one of the complainants said her youthful happiness, and her voice, have been taken from her.

Justice Michele Wilkinson-Smith said Tuai felt entitled to the money the two earned, controlling their finances to fund his lifestyle and threatening them with deportation.

Investigation and prosecution numbers were hard to track down, but Tuai's slave dealing convictions are believed to be the fifth in New Zealand history.