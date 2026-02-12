People 'left shaken' after stolen vehicle rampage

Photo: Getty Images

A 28-year-old Christchurch man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle he hit in a crash.

Police were called to Queen Elizabeth II Drive after reports the man stole a vehicle following a three-vehicle crash about 9.35pm on Wednesday.

Senior Sergeant Hamish Keer-Keer said the 28-year-old man had forced a driver he crashed into from their car before leaving the area.

"It is reported the alleged offender crashed into two stationary vehicles at the intersection with Main North Road, before approaching another car involved in the crash.

"The man has forced the driver from the car before leaving the area in the vehicle.

"The stolen car has then been abandoned on Harewood Road where the offender has attempted to take a second vehicle, pulling a person from the driver's seat.

"After being unsuccessful in taking the vehicle, the man has abandoned the car before allegedly attempting to unlawfully take three further vehicles.

"Fortunately, these drivers were able to drive away to safety.

"A short time later, police located the offender on Papanui Road where he was taken into custody without incident.

"Following an initial search of the man's first vehicle located on Queen Elizabeth II Drive, cannabis and items indicating supply were located.

"Police continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

"While there were no serious injuries, a number of people have been left shaken by this incident and Police are providing them with support."

The 28-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today, charged with possession of cannabis for supply, careless driving, driving in a dangerous manner, two counts of failing to stop or ascertain injury, and two counts of robbery.