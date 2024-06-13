Armed police sweep Marokopa in search for fugitive

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
He and the three children have been missing for two and a-half years.
Police arrived on Wednesday after issuing an $80,000 reward for information that could lead them to the children, now aged 8, 9 and 10.
Officers have set up four cordons and are checking everyone entering and leaving the community.
The offer, which includes considering immunity against prosecution for anyone assisting Phillips, lasts for two weeks.
Ember, 8, Maverick, 9, and Jayda, 10, have been missing since December 2021, when they were taken by Phillips to an unknown location - though police believe it was in Western Waikato within Marokopa or the surrounding areas.
People with information are urged to contact police.