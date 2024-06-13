Armed police sweep Marokopa in search for fugitive

Police have set up checkpoints around Marokopa as they step up the search for Tom Phillips and his three children. Photo: RNZ

Armed police are out again in the tiny King Country settlement of Marokopa as they hunt for the children of fugitive Tom Phillips.

He and the three children have been missing for two and a-half years.

Police arrived on Wednesday after issuing an $80,000 reward for information that could lead them to the children, now aged 8, 9 and 10.

Officers have set up four cordons and are checking everyone entering and leaving the community.

(Clockwise from top left) Tom Phillips, Jayda Phillips, Ember Phillips and Maverick Callam-Phillips. Photo: Supplied

Tip-offs about the family have been coming in since the reward was announced on Tuesday but police have not yet revealed how useful it is.

The offer, which includes considering immunity against prosecution for anyone assisting Phillips, lasts for two weeks.

Ember, 8, Maverick, 9, and Jayda, 10, have been missing since December 2021, when they were taken by Phillips to an unknown location - though police believe it was in Western Waikato within Marokopa or the surrounding areas.

Marokopa and the surrounding area in the King Country have been the focus of police searches for more than two years. Photo: Google Maps

"Phillips does not have legal custody of the children. He is sought by police and there is a warrant for his arrest," acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said on Tuesday.

People with information are urged to contact police.