Arrest after Christchurch stabbing

A man has been arrested and another left fighting for his life after a stabbing in Christchurch.

The 19-year-old was arrested after the incident at a house on Northcote Rd, Northcote about 2am today.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

In a statement, police said a section of Northcote Rd was cordoned off while a scene examination was completed.

Police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.