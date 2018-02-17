Saturday, 17 February 2018

Arrest after Christchurch stabbing

    A man has been arrested and another left fighting for his life after a stabbing in Christchurch.

    The 19-year-old was arrested after the incident at a house on Northcote Rd, Northcote about 2am today.

    The victim, a 43-year-old man, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

    In a statement, police said a section of Northcote Rd was cordoned off while a scene examination was completed.

    Police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

     

