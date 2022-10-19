Auckland GP found guilty of professional misconduct

Dr Tony Hanne Photo: Supplied

An Auckland GP accused of incorrectly prescribing ritalin and other ADHD drugs has been found guilty of professional misconduct.

Medical disciplinary tribunal chairperson Royden Hindle delivered the unanimous verdict, saying Dr Tony Hanne would be sanctioned.

Hanne had earlier told the hearing his care for his patients motivated his actions.

The hearing has been adjourned while parties prepare for penalty discussions.