Auckland rush-hour trains grind to halt

Train line services across Auckland have been cancelled this morning - some until further notice - due to infrastructure issues. Photo: NZME

Train line services across Auckland have been cancelled this morning - some until further notice - due to power line issues.

A significant fault with KiwiRail’s overhead power lines at Grafton has forced the city’s rail network to come to a halt ahead of rush hour.

Auckland Transport is saying the rail operator is working to fix the issue today.

AT group manager metro services Darek Koper said KiwiRail advised the agency that the issue would be resolved in the next hour or two but “unfortunately, there will still be flow-on cancellations and delays all morning” as a result of the enormous disruption to public transport services so far.

Koper said tens of thousands of Aucklanders relied on the rail network every day to get to school, work and to access essential services.

“It is hugely disappointing and frustrating that we are not able to operate our services, as usual, this morning.

“Because of the short notice of this outage, our teams have only been able to arrange for a small number of rail replacement buses, so we’re encouraging our train customers to consider using one of our scheduled bus services instead this morning.”

Koper said once power was restored and trains were back on their usual service, AT would be seeking more detailed answers from KiwiRail about the cause of this morning’s outage and what steps it would take to prevent such issues from happening again in future.

Currently, all services on the Western and Onehunga lines had been cancelled because there was no power along these lines due to an electrical issue at Grafton, Koper said.

“At this stage, we have only been able to source one rail replacement bus for each of these lines.

“Services on the Southern and Eastern lines are running as far as Ōtahuhu, with a limited number of rail replacement buses operating between Ōtahuhu and Britomart.

“Rail Replacement buses on the Eastern Line due to KiwiRail’s Rail Network Rebuild closure are operating as normal today.”

Auckland Transport issued a travel alert early this morning warning passengers.

“All Southern and Eastern line services have been cancelled between Ōtāhuhu and Britomart,” the alert says.

“All Western and Onehunga line services have also been cancelled until further notice due to a KiwiRail track infrastructure problem.”

Passengers are told to use their AT app for more information and live updates.

Transport Minister Michael Wood told AM the commuter chaos was caused due to an electrical arc issue.

“This has meant the network has had to be shut down till it is resolved.

“The advice from KiwiRail is that they should have most services up and running by 7.30am. They have to work to make sure the network is safe to operate.

“Obviously, it is difficult for commuters who have turned up.”

Auckland Transport sent a notice to commuters just before 6am alerting them of the situation.

Passengers have been told that rail replacement buses are operating between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu at a 30-minute frequency.

”Additional alternative transport is being arranged.”