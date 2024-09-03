Auckland school locked down over man shooting pigeons

A central Auckland primary school went into lockdown today over a man legally shooting pigeons on his property.

A police spokesperson said they responded to a report of man in possession of a firearm at a Ponsonby property about 10am.

It had now been established the man was carrying a BB gun and was lawfully shooting pigeons, the spokesperson said.

Police said the property bordered the grounds of Ponsonby Primary School.

Earlier, Ponsonby Primary School urged people not to visit nor phone "as you will not be attended to and this may cause disruption to the management of this incident and could potentially place yourselves and/or our staff and student's safety at risk".

At about noon it said it had come out of lockdown and all students and staff had been accounted for.

"Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions."