Baby among six dead in horror Taranaki crash

A newborn baby is among the victims of a horrific car crash in South Taranaki this morning.

Six people are dead and two have critical injuries after the head-on crash near Waverley.

Five of the victims were adults and one was a baby.

Four of the victims were in a vehicle travelling north. The driver of the other, southbound car and a newborn baby in that vehicle were also killed. All six died at the scene.

Police said the front-seat passenger of the southbound car - a woman - was airlifted to Wellington Hospital with critical injuries. An 8-year-old girl has been taken to Waikato Hospital for treatment.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on a sweeping bend with an 85kmh advisory speed, near Waverley Racecourse, shortly after 11am.

"At the moment we're just investigating exactly what's happened," Whanganui Sergeant Colin Wright said.

A local woman described the crash scene as "a mess". Photo: Supplied

Police said the Serious Crash Unit was investigating, but it was clearly a head-on crash.

They said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.

Police called the crash "devastating.''

"The tragedy will affect a large number of people in our community. Our sympathies and condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of those involved.''

The road is closed and cars are being diverted off State Highway 3 down Ihupuku Rd near the racecourse.

A local woman leaving work 500m from the accident scene described it as a mess.

She said it looked like a vehicle has crossed the centre line and collided head-on with another vehicle.

A staff member at Waverley Four Square said there was a big frost this morning and the roads were still slippery late morning.

Waverley is a town in the South Taranaki district, 44 km northwest of Whanganui.

Taranaki police had issued a warning to motorists earlier today about icy conditions on the road, after four crashes since 5am.