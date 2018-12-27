Thursday, 27 December 2018

Beaches across Auckland marked as no-swim zones

    Bethells Beach has been declared a no-swim zone. Photo: NZME
    Holidaymakers are being asked to avoid 12 Auckland beaches because they are contaminated by faeces.

    An alert on the SafeSwim website today advises that water-quality models predict levels of Faecal Indicator Bacteria that exceed national guidelines for swimming, based on guidance published by the Ministry of Health and Ministry for the Environment.

    Eight beaches in West Auckland and two in central Auckland have long-term alerts which rate them as no-swim zones.

    Among them is Bethells lagoon, despite the fact the beach was recently rated as possessing some of the best water quality out of the city's beaches.

    Bethells beach and Piha North were rated as the top two for water quality in the Auckland region, with almost 100 per cent clean water last summer.

    A beach on Waiheke Island and one on the North Shore have also been flagged as no-swim zones with a long term alert.

    Another 10 beaches dispersed around wider Auckland as far afield as Orewa have been marked as highly likely to cause illness.

    Long-term no swim alert

    Little Oneroa Lagoon, Waiheke
    Wairau Outlet
    Cox's Bay
    Meola Reef
    Green Bay
    Wood Bay
    Titirangi Beach
    Laingholm Beach
    Fosters Bay
    Piha South Lagoon
    Piha North Lagoon
    Bethells Lagoon

    High risk of illness from swimming
    Hatfields
    Takapuna North
    Judges Bay
    Hime Bay
    Heren Bay
    Weymouth South
    Weymouth West
    Granny's Bay
    Blockhouse Bay
    Cornwallis Beach

