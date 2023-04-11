Body found in Tauranga public toilet

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have appealed to the public for information today after a man’s body was found in a Tauranga public toilet over Easter Weekend.
The area around McCardles Bush on Coach Drive, Otūmoetai, was cordoned off on Saturday, with police describing the incident as a sudden death with no risk to the wider public.
Police said in a statement today the man’s death had been referred to the coroner.
“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the toilets between 8am and 11am [on Saturday].
A woman living nearby told The New Zealand Herald an ambulance was at the scene earlier on Saturday and the road leading to a well-used walking track was cordoned off.
Police had been focusing their attention on the public toilets about 100m from the start of the walking track.