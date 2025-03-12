Brothers go from strip clubs to solar energy

Brothers John Chow and Michael Chow (second from left) at the opening with fellow Stonewood Group representative Steven Zhu (left) and Sir John Key and son Max Key at the new solar farm. Photo: Supplied

Former brothel and strip club owners John and Michael Chow have officially opened a $10 million solar farm on the outskirts of Tinwald.

RCR Green, a subsidiary of Stonewood Group, is the company behind what is the first solar farm in the vicinity of the Ashburton township.

Stonewood Group chair John Chow said it was a major step forward for New Zealand's commitment to sustainable energy, and reinforced the country's transition to renewable power.

"In two years' time RCR Green will be producing power for 25,000 homes," Chow said.

"We are actively working with multiple partners across New Zealand to expand our network of renewable energy projects."

RCR Green, now believed to be New Zealand's second largest privately-owned solar farm operator, was planning a second Mid Canterbury solar farm, which would be four times the size. This would be on an agricultural property "in the vicinity" of the current solar farm. Negotiations with the landowner were still ongoing.

The 7.5mW facility, on Gartartan Rd, has been fully operational and providing clean energy since January 31. It is enough to power an estimated 3000 homes, while the second solar farm will service the equivalent of 12,000 homes.

The solar farm has been fully operational since January 31. Photo: Supplied

The solar farm is connected to the national grid, thereby enhancing local capacity and resilience against nationwide power generation shortages.

The company also took the opportunity to announce a joint venture with Ngati Hokopu Hapu of Ngati Awa Iwi to develop a third farm in Whakatane.

The inauguration ceremony last month was attended by VIPs such as Sir John Key, along with son Max Key, and Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown and Chinese Consul General in Christchurch, Madam He Ying.

The Chow brothers have a rag to riches story.

They started out running the family takeaway shop in Wellington after immigrating from Hong Kong with their parents in the 1980s.

They got into strip clubs and brothels, and eventually became property magnates as they built up a portfolio of commercial real estate.

Stonewood Group property management company was founded in 1994. It has $1 billion real estate assets and infrastructure across the country.