Can't sell, can't leave: Dairy owners want out after killing, crimes

Three of Mukesh Patel’s business-owner friends have left the country due to their feeling unsafe. Photo: George Heard

A Christchurch dairy owner has confirmed he will shut his shop’s doors and move back to India, regardless of whether his business sells, following last night's homicide in Auckland.

Two other dairy owners also want to quit but can’t, owing to lease restrictions and a struggling market.

Dairies have been one of many targets by offenders throughout most of 2022. The industry has now hit breaking point after the news a newly married dairy worker was killed during an aggravated robbery in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham.

When South Brighton dairy owner Mukesh Patel learned of the homicide, he made his mind up then and there.

The owner plans to shut his dairy’s doors for good in March next year and move back to India.

“I don’t care whether or not my business sells, I’ve had enough - my work is not more important than my life,” he said.

Mukesh had already warned his daughter and son-in-law on multiple occasions to not “waste time” and also sell their dairy.

Three of Patel’s friends, all Christchurch business owners, have left New Zealand for Australia.

He said the reason they left was due to feeling unsafe.

“At the end of the day, if there’s no support from Government then it’s just not worth it,” he said.

“I’ve had enough now.”

Patel has owned his South Brighton dairy for 19 years - he planned to retire in two years once he’s eligible for the pension, but will speed the process up due to living in fear “twenty-four seven”.

Mukesh Patel has owned his South Brighton dairy for 19 years and will speed the selling process up due to living in fear “twenty-four seven”. Photo: George Heard

While he’s managed to avoid any incidents so far, Patel said he’s not waiting around for his dairy to be targeted next.

“Why am I going to stay in fear for the last two years? It’s just too risky to wait it out and, if something happened, my retirement money goes,” he said.

“I’m closing just after six [each night], I just don’t want to go through the hassle.”

Thirteen kilometres away in south Christchurch’s Sydenham, another dairy owner wants out after being hit five times in one week by different groups of offenders.

Stephen, the shop’s owner said he had to endure his store’s windows being broken, stock being stolen and heavy financial losses last month when the incidents hit over a short time span.

With his family struggling with mental wellbeing, Stephen doesn’t feel comfortable working in the industry and wants to sell his shop.

But he’s stuck in a lease, which means he won’t be going anywhere until somebody buys.

“I’m trying to leave, I want to sell but nobody will take [the shop],” he said.

“It’s [been] enough for us, it’s dangerous at the moment but we have a lease - you need to remember that. We can’t go, but if there was no lease we’d be gone now.”

Another dairy owner in New Brighton agreed the sale process for dairies has grown next to impossible.

It is especially difficult given the industry’s uncertainty with the SmokeFree 2025 proposal, which would see restrictions on where cigarettes can be sold and creating a licensing regime.

The owner was hit with a ram raid back in September, his shop’s window frame was damaged and the customer inconvenience cost him a great deal of business.

“We’ve had this business for a while, but the ram raid made us feel so insecure - it was an invasion of our property, our lives,” he said.

Sunny Kaushal has been the country’s advocate against dairy and convenience store crime on behalf of the Dairy and Business Owner’s Association. Photo: Michael Craig

While the landscape of dairy ownership has grown pessimistic with staff shortages and impending tobacco restrictions, the owner said safety is a major reason for selling the business.

Christchurch is swamped with an over-supply of convenience stores, with very low demand.

“The market is pretty tough right now. If you put one up for sale, [the advertisement] sits there for quite a while before anybody ever shows interest. It’s so hard to find a buyer.”

Sunny Kaushal has been the country’s advocate against dairy and convenience store crime on behalf of the Dairy and Business Owner’s Association.

A statement from Kaushal expressed his dissatisfaction with Government’s action on crime policies, calling the country “lawless”.

He said the death of the dairy worker was “inevitable and sadly predictable”.

“We warned someone would be seriously injured or killed. Yet we only get radio silence from a Government that has our blood on their hands.”

Kaushal spoke specifically about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, claiming the group never received a single reply despite asking her to meet.

When asked about this on Thursday, Ardern told media that the Minister of Police had met Kaushal three weeks ago.

She also mentioned there was “grave concern” regarding aggravated robberies, and she rejected the notion she was soft on crime.

According to Ardern, she’d met Justice Minister Kiri Allan and Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni to discuss what gaps there were in the system and how they could be addressed to target offenders appropriately.