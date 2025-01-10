Car thief who rammed police car found hiding up tree

A man who allegedly stole a vehicle at knife-point then drove dangerously through northern Auckland and rammed a police car was found hiding up a tree.

Officers eventually had to use police dogs and pepper spray to subdue the man after the incident on Thursday, police said.

Just after 5.30pm, police spotted a vehicle at a service station in Red Beach that had been stolen at knife-point in Henderson.

Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said the driver sped off when police signalled them to stop.

"The police eagle helicopter was able to track the vehicle as it drove at high speed and in a dangerous manner around the Waitematā North area.

"The vehicle was then observed in Warkworth at about 7pm where it allegedly rammed a patrol car parked on Radiata Road.

"Thankfully no one was injured, however, these types of situations are extremely concerning for our staff."

Harrison said police then lost track of the driver after he fled into a nearby bush on foot.

Police picked up his trail around 2.15am near Hodgart Rd after a tip-off from the public.

"Eagle located the male loitering around the address, where he ran into a nearby bush area and up a tree.

"The male was aggressive towards staff and OC spray was used as he continued to resist arrest.

"The man suffered a minor dog bite and was transported to hospital for treatment.

A 35-year-old man will appear in Waitākere District Court today charged with aggravated robbery, failing to stop, dangerous driving, aggravated assault, two counts of assaults with a weapon and resisting police.