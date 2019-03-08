Carpet layer dies after being overcome with fumes

A Greymouth carpet layer who was reportedly overcome with fumes earlier this week has died in hospital.

Police said this morning they and WorkSafe NZ were investigating the death of the 37-year-old man.

The man was found unresponsive while working at an address on Main South Rd, Greymouth on Tuesday.

He died at Christchurch Hospital yesterday.

The death is not considered to be suspicious.

Stuff reported that the man was a carpet layer who became overcome with fumes at work.