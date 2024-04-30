Chch man accused of recording multiple young women

File photo: RNZ

A Christchurch man is facing multiple charges in relation to intimate visual recordings of young women without their knowledge.

Police said they had fielded complaints from several young women living in the upper Riccarton and Ilam areas, with offending believed to have happened since last year.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said a 56-year-old man was facing 16 charges, including five of making intimate visual recordings and seven of burglary.

"We would like to thank the young women who shared their story - they have been instrumental in helping us identify other victims," Jellyman said.

"To date, the charges of making intimate visual recordings relate to five separate incidents, and we are endeavouring to identify further victims.

"While in one case, neighbours alerted the occupants to a suspicious person lurking outside a window, most of the victims appear to have been unaware of the filming."

On 3 March, investigators, who were speaking to the man on an unrelated matter, realised his description reportedly matched that of the man who had reportedly been seen filming through a resident's window.

"These events have been disturbing for the victims, who are in no way at fault for what occurred.

"They are alarmed at what has happened to them.

"We are providing them with support and a Police Liaison Officer is keeping them up to date with developments in the investigation.

"The young women involved have shown incredible bravery, which has allowed police to lay these charges."

Police said they were reviewing items of interest and more charges were likely.

The charged man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 13 May.

Police said anyone who noticed suspicious behaviour should call 111 immediately, or 105 if it was after the fact.