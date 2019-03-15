Chch mosque shootings: Four in custody, multiple dead, bombs found

KEY POINTS:

Reports gunman opened fire inside mosque in Christchurch's Hagley Park

Man describes running for his life as at least two gunmen opened fire

Armed police also at second mosque in suburb of Linwood

Police tell everyone in centre city to stay indoors

Police are reportedly at Christchurch Hospital searching for explosives

Gunmen have opened fire at mosques in Christchurch, with reports of between nine and 27 people killed. Four people are in custody - three men and one woman.

Newshub is now reporting a source has told it at least 27 are dead.

The multiple fatalities were at two locations - a mosque at Deans Ave and one at Linwood Ave.

There were also reports of a third active shooting unfolding outside Christchurch Hospital.

The Police Commissioner Mike Bush said "there have been some absolute acts of bravery" in the arrests of the four attackers.

A number of IEDs that were attached to vehicles in Christchurch have been defused.

Bush said there were multiple casualties - a "significant" amount.

"This is absolutely tragic. So many people are affected.

"We don't have the identities of those who have died yet because those places are in lockdown."

He said he would not assume there aren't other attackers.

Bush said he was aware that footage of the Al Noor Mosque shooting was on social media and police were doing everything they could to get it removed.

"It shouldn't be in the public domain."

"We are currently dealing with an unprecedented situation in New Zealand. It's very grave, it's very serious."

Addressing a media conference in New Plymouth today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the events in Christchurch as this one of New Zealand's darkest days.

Ardern described the event as "extreme and unprecedented violence".

Police were "actively managing the situation".

She will be flying to Wellington where she will speak with agents as soon as she lands.

"I'm not currently in a position to confirm the number of deaths or injuries," Ardern said.

"This is and will be one of New Zealand's darkest days."

Ardern looked to be struggling to keep her emotions in check as she spoke.

Police hold a suspect down on the ground. Photo: NZME

Police issued an update just before 5pm saying that due to the ongoing situation schools across the city remained in lock down.

"There is no timeframe at this stage for when the lock down will be lifted.

"The children are being taken care of by schools.

"On advice from police, schools will communicate directly with parents when the lock down is lifted."

A dead body has been seen lying near Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and a second gunman has been seen near Linwood Masjid mosque. One of the gunmen broadcast live as he shot victims.

The gunman who attacked the mosque appears to have posted the shocking killing spree on Facebook.

Nineteen seconds of footage was posted on Christchurch Police Check Points page. The page is not connected with the police.

The appalling footage which was filmed with a GoPro shows people lying on the floor as the gunman shoots them with an automatic weapon.

The video was taken off the site soon after it appeared.

Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch. Photo: AP

One of the gunmen is believed to be an Australian who has written a 37-page manifesto declaring his intentions.

In it, he says "it is a terrorist attack."

A man, who would only be known as Nour, who crawled to safety amid the carnage of the shooting has told of what happened.

Nour in the front row of prayers when the gunman came in.

"First he shot people outside. Then he came in the front," he said.

He heard the gun being reloaded about three times.

Armed police patrol outside a mosque in central Christchurch. Photo: AP

The gunman began shooting in all directions.

"I saw people drop dead in front of me. I was crawling to get away."

"It was hitting the walls," he said.

Nour crawled across the floor of the mosque to a window that had been broken by others as they fled and jumped trough it.

He jumped over a neighbouring wall. He ran around the block and he could still hear shooting.

A person who had been told by a man in the mosque said: "A gunman came in in with an automatic gun and opened fire, spraying it from side to side."

The person said there could be up to 15 casualties.

Police at the shooting in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied via NZME.

There are reports of a third active shooting unfolding outside Christchurch Hospital, and the Guardian is reporting police as saying there is a bomb on Strickland Street in Christchurch.

"The bomb is located inside a beige Subaru that has crashed on Strickland Street, about 3km from the Al Noor Mosque where the shooting took place," the Guardian reported.

"You're not safe here, there's a bomb in that car," a senior police officer told reporter Eleanor Ainge Roy.

Meanwhile, people gathering outside the police cordon at the scene of the shooting appear connected to the mosque.

Many of them are crying. People are slowly starting to merge from within the cordon, very distressed.

A gunman was reported as being in the is in the Botanic Gardens, but a woman in the the Botanic Gardens Ilex cafe cafe says they have been told the gunman is now near or at Christchurch Hospital - but this remains unconfirmed.

People in the cafe have moved to the back of the building. Doors are all chain locked and no can sit near the windows.

Ambulances outside Christchurch Hospital as a major situation unfolds. Photo: Christchurch Star

There are about 250 people in the cafe - about 100 of those who have come in from the gardens.

There had been a conference at the cafe.

"No one has come in panicked," she said.

Police have surrounded the Botanic Gardens.

Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch. Photo: AP

One person told a Christchurch Star reporter that police had told them there aunty had been shot dead and another person said police had told them their father had been shot dead.

There are unconfirmed reports there are two offenders, and one had allegedly been caught in the mosque.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said a serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter.

Police were responding with its full capability to manage the situation, "but the risk environment remains extremely high".

Police recommend that residents across Christchurch remain off the streets and indoors until further notice.

Mohamed Warsame said his brother who is 26 and his mother were in the mosque and they were safe.

His brother said the police evacuated him and his mother in a van but they are safe.

People who are at the mosque say that a younger child has died and they understood the child is aged 4-5.

There are reports a person who was driving past was shot.

The people associated with the mosque understand there have been four fatalities, but this has not been confirmed.

Police and ambulance staff help a wounded man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch. Photo: AP

Linwood Dental Centre Dentist Peter Payne said he had notified the police after hearing about 20 shots fired in the space of five minutes on Linwood Ave at 1.45pm.

He said he had not seen anyone injured.

The dentist is currently in lockdown with two patients inside.

"We've had the armed defenders squad in and out to check the building and secure the area. We are locked in here and not allowed to move out."

"We haven't seen anyone suspicious."

He said he hadn't heard any gunshots since.

Police said Christchurch schools will be locked down until further notice.

Police thanks the public for their cooperation and will provide further updates to keep residents informed.

A Christchurch Star reporter saw a dead body lying close at Palazzo Lane near the mosque.

The body's face has been covered with clothing.

Eye witnesses say they've seen about six people taken into Christchurch Hospital, two with serious injuries.

One of those injured is believed to be a child.

Carl Pomare, was driving past and saw it unfold, and confirmed there were fatalities. His co-workers had to deliver first aid.

It was half an hour before ambulances could get in because they could not secure the area and it was not safe, he said.

Police said all Christchurch schools have been placed into lockdown.

Police urged anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

A woman told the Christchurch Star she lay in her car near the mosque as four to five men came running towards her.

She was unsure if they were gunmen.

Moments earlier she heard what she thought was gunfire.

A man with blood on his pants stands with a group of people across the road from a mosque in central Christchurch. Photo: AP

"When the noise got louder I saw four or five men running. I put my seat down and lay down so they wouldn't see me.

"I didn't think I'd live to see this happening in my country," she said.

A report on Twitter said about 20 armed police were clearing buildings in Linwood, across from Eastgate Mall.

A roadblock was being set up around the Aldwins Rd/Linwood Ave intersection. A witness said he saw a man in handcuffs being led away by police.

Mohan Ibrahim described to the Herald running for his life to escape the gunman. He was one of 200 people in Christchurch's Masjid Al Noor mosque

Benjamin Jellie said he ran outside when he heard gunshots.

"I saw people jumping over the back fence of the mosque into Oakward Close. I heard at least 20 [gunshots]."

"I heard about eight at the start and then it went quiet for about 30 seconds or a minute and then it started again. I heard about eight more and then there was another minute and another eight," Jellie said.

"Those coming over the fence, all adults and including at least three men, were screaming and crying."

He believed the injured were all conscious.

The injured were very quiet, Jellie said.

The Bangladesh cricket team was at the mosque for Friday prayer when the shooting started.

The team is in Christchurch to play New Zealand in the third cricket test starting tomorrow.

A witness who was outside the mosque said he heard shooting start at 1.40pm.

He saw people running outside.

The shooter carried on shooting for 10 to 15 minutes.

His father was inside the mosque and wounded and is currently in the ED.

He did not want to be identified. But they were worshippers at the mosque.

Mario Villavarayen, strength and conditioning coach of the Bangladesh cricket team said: "The players are shaken up but fine. I spoke to one of them shortly after [the incident]. They didn't see anything but heard gunshots. They were at the ground [Hagley Oval] and just started running.

"The coaching staff were all at the hotel. The players just started running when they heard the shots. I don't know how many [shots] there were. This happened at about 1.45pm."

A taxi driver in Deans Ave told Newstalk ZB that a jogger in the park said shots had been fired inside the mosque.

"Police and ambulance are coming from every direction".

Police told media at the scene the shooter was still at large.

Seven police vehicles and armed police are near the former hospital park and ride site on Deans Ave.

Armed police have been deployed following reports of shots fired in central Christchurh. Photo: Supplied

Media have now been told to move because it is unsafe.

Meanwhile a helicopter has landed outside Christchurch Hospital.

Armed police can be seen near the Christchurch Mosque, which is on Deans Avenue, near Hagley Park.

Police said in statement they received the reports at 1.40pm.

Armed police have been deployed.

Police urged anyone in central Christchurch to stay indoors and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111.

The public have been warned not to attend Christchurch Hospital unless it’s an emergency.

All appointments have been cancelled this afternoon, and no staff or patients are to enter or leave the building.

Police say it is an "evolving situation".

An area in Deans Ave has been cordoned off and armed police are in attendance.

Deans Ave has been closed between Moorhouse Avenue and Riccarton Road. Road users are advised to avoid the area.

In Cathedral Square, a police officer asked for everyone to make their way home immediately.

The police officer said there had been an incident and students should go straight home.