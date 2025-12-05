Chemical incident at childcare centre

St John said it was treating multiple patients after a chemical incident at the childcare centre. Photo: RNZ

Multiple people have been transported to hospital - one in a serious condition - after an incident at a childcare centre in Christchurch.

RNZ understands that five children and one adult have been taken to hospital today after suffering chemical burns. Several other people have been treated at the scene.

St John said it was alerted to the incident at 1.13pm and was treating multiple patients at the centre in the suburb of Woolston. It said it did not yet have the total patient count.

"We haven't got the total number of patients yet but we are assessing dozens of patients but a further two have gone to hospital - both in moderate condition."

"Eighteen units responded: nine ambulances, three rapid response units, five operations managers and one Major Incident Support Team vehicle," it said.

Nikita Wagstaff said her daughter suffered a small burn to her hand, but was otherwise OK. Photo: RNZ

St John said it could not comment on how the patients were injured due to privacy concerns.

"Our crews are treating multiple patients, one of whom has been transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition."

A parent told RNZ that children have been affected by a chemical used to clean a slide. They did not know what the chemical was, and their child was not affected.

Another parent, Nikita Wagstaff, said her daughter suffered a small burn to her hand, but was otherwise OK.

RNZ saw a child being put into an ambulance.

Fire and Emergency NZ were alerted at 1.18pm and sent crews from Woolston and Christchurch City stations, including a hazmat unit as a precaution.

RNZ has approached the childcare centre, but staff refused to comment.