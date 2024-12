Motutawa Avalon Park. Photo: Supplied/ Hutt City Council

A child has died after a water-related incident at a play park in Lower Hutt, police say.

The incident was reported shortly after 8pm on Saturday at Motutawa Avalon Park, a police statement said.

"A child was retrieved, unresponsive, from a body of water. CPR was undertaken but sadly, the child could not be resuscitated."

The death would be referred to the coroner, police said.