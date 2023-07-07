Christchurch pedestrian critically injured

Emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash on Queen Elizabeth II Drive, Mairehau last night. Photo: NZ Herald

A Christchurch pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car last night.

Police said they were called to the scene of the collision on Queen Elizabeth II Drive last night.

The busy road in Mairehau saw numerous officers attend the crash, photos from the scene revealed, after reports the car had hit the pedestrian.

Weather conditions during the incident were poor, thick fog blanketed the road while the temperature at the time measured -2C.

One person was taken to hospital with critical injuries and the road was initially closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

However, the road has since opened.

"The Serious Crash Unit has been notified," said a police spokesperson, also mentioning inquiries into the incident were ongoing.