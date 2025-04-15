Classic fighters airshow at Blenheim cancelled

The Classic Fighters 2025 Airshow near Blenheim over Easter weekend has been cancelled due to the severe weather forecast.

The combined Classic Fighters and Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre trusts met on Monday afternoon and determined the risks involved with attempting to run the Marlborough Lines Classic Fighters Omaka show from April 18-20 were too significant.

Trustee Brian Greenall said: "This decision needed to be made immediately to allow all attendees time to mitigate the effects of this decision.

"We are in the process of contacting all ticketholders to advise them that the show has been cancelled and to advise when they can expect some clarity around their ticket investment."

The air show is usually held every alternate Easter as the primary fundraiser for the Omaka Aviation Heritage Museum in Blenheim.

"The paramount concern is one of safety. The weather event forecast for Easter indicates almost a week of rain, low clouds, lower-level winds, and turbulence that would prohibit any display flying over Easter.

"The trusts must heed the general forecast conditions for safety in the air for the pilots and the audience on the ground."

The event organisers say they are currently in the process of contacting all ticketholders for the event.

