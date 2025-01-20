Community's soft spot for sinkhole

The much larger hole that was dug to investigate the sinkhole in Halifax St East. Photo: Supplied / John-Paul Pochin

A sinkhole in Nelson developed an "appreciation society" which asked the community for suggestions on how it could be used before it was filled in by the council.

The small hole was discovered in Halifax St East within The Wood district last week and the road was closed while contractors investigated what had caused it.

Last Tuesday morning, they arrived to find a bright orange notice from the "Halifax Hole Appreciation Society (HHAS)" affixed to temporary fencing around the sinkhole.

"In the short time this hole has been on our street, we (HHAS) have grown fond of it.

"We feel it would be a shame to fill it back in and simply return to the road it once was. Therefore, we seek your creative and innovative ideas for an alternative fill/use," the notice read.

A notice from the "Halifax Hole Appreciation Society (HHAS)" that was affixed to temporary fencing around sinkhole. Photo: Facebook / Nelson City Council

Residents had chipped in with suggestions that included making it a swimming pool, filling it with custard or using it as a vegetable garden, ball pit or bear trap.

Nelson City Council's group manager of infrastructure, Alec Louverdis, said it was alerted to the existence of the Halifax Hole Appreciation Society by contractors working at the site.

"Despite extensive investigations, we have been unable to identify the members of this mysterious 'hole appreciation society' group, but we are reasonably sure they pose no risk to the Nelson community."

In a post on Facebook, the council acknowledged the street's "funny and creative residents" and said the suggestion the sinkhole become a chocolate fountain was the staff favourite.

Comments on that post revealed the identity of the appreciation society's founding members.

The small sinkhole recently appeared in the middle of Halifax Street East. Photo: Supplied / John-Paul Pochin

The Wood resident John-Paul Pochin said he reported the small hole in the street to the council last Sunday and was surprised when contractors arrived the next day and opened up the road to investigate it.

They created "quite an impressive hole" which became a bit of a talking point.

"My daughter Megan and I went to have a look in the evening and we were joking about what we could do with the hole considering the work that had gone into creating it.

"It seemed a shame just to fill it in and revert it back to a road."

While there, a neighbour walked past and offered some alternative uses for the new cavity.

On their way home, the idea of the Halifax Hole Appreciation Society was born when the father and daughter joked about getting more suggestions on how it could be used. They created notices, attached them to the fence and asked the street's group chat to gather more suggestions.

"We are appealing to you all as inaugural members of the Halifax Hole Appreciation Society to urgently stop the needless eradication of our beautiful Halifax Street Hole.

"Much effort went into creating this hole and it would shame to simply revert it back to just a road.

"We should pounce on this opportunity and preserve this hole for future generations, but we need help and your creative ideas.

"Please write or draw your suggestions as to how this hole could be better used on the notices pinned to the fence. Preserve the hole!"

The patched-up hole in Halifax Street East. Photo: RNZ / Samantha Gee

The patched-up hole. Photo: RNZ / Samantha Gee

Pochin said the fence had come down the next morning, and by that afternoon, it had been filled in.

The council said the small hole, measuring 150mm by 150mm, was caused by an underground sewer pipe. It was fixed and the road backfilled on Tuesday.

Pochin said the family were very lucky to have a good community of people in their neighbourhood.

"We have a very quiet street traffic-wise which meant that all the children on the street easily could play together and go between each others' houses. A few years back we even blocked off the street and had street games.

"Perhaps more holes in the roads would be a good idea."