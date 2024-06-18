Concerns for missing teenager

Photo: NZ Police

Police are seeking the public's help in locating 15-year-old Amelia who has been reported missing.

Amelia was last seen in the Beach Haven area in Auckland last Sunday.

Police and her family have concerns for her safety given her age and ask anyone who sees her to contact them as soon as possible on 111.

"We are keeping an open mind on her whereabouts, and ask anyone across the Tāmaki Makaurau area to please get in touch if you have seen her," police said in a statement.

She was wearing a black puffer vest, a black hooded sweatshirt with green writing on the front, grey trackpants, and white shoes.

It's also understood she was wearing gold hoop earrings and has her hair in a ponytail.

Officers can also be contacted by anyone with information on her whereabouts on 105, using file number 240617/7557.