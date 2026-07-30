A police officer has been charged with stealing a police-issued firearm, RNZ can reveal.

Court documents seen by RNZ allege the officer, aged in his 40s, stole a police-issued Glock valued at $1204 in February.

The officer is also charged with being in unlawful possession of a police-issued Glock. The theft charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years' imprisonment.

A court registrar confirmed to RNZ on Thursday that a suppression order on the officer's occupation had lifted. However, the officer's name remains suppressed.

He is due to appear in court again in September.

Police earlier told RNZ, before the suppression order had been lifted, that a man had been charged with theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.

"The charges relate to an alleged incident in February this year."

Police were unable to comment further while the matter was before the court.