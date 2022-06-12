Covid: One death, 369 new Southern cases

Nationwide, there have been nine further deaths and 4402 new community cases of Covid-19.

The seven-day rolling average continues to fall at 5919, compared to last Sunday's 6779.

The Ministry of Health said there were 354 people in hospital with Covid-19, up from 332 yesterday, with eight in ICU.

The nine new deaths take the total number of deaths of people with Covid-19 in New Zealand to 1320.

One person was in their 60s; three were in their 70s; four were in their 80s; and one was aged over 90. Three were women and six were men. One was from Northland, three were from the Auckland region, two were from the Wellington region; two were from Canterbury; and one was from Southern.

There were 5130 new Covid-19 cases in the community and eight further deaths reported yesterday.

Today's community cases were reported in the Northland (91), Auckland (1302), Waikato (299), Bay of Plenty (141), Lakes (62), Hawke's Bay (148), MidCentral (161), Whanganui (56), Taranaki (121), Tairāwhiti (16), Wairarapa (37), Capital and Coast (430), Hutt Valley (203), Nelson Marlborough (161), Canterbury (678), South Canterbury (78), Southern (369) and West Coast (47) DHBs.

There were also 72 cases identified at the border.

New Zealand has now recorded 1,231,900 confirmed cases of Covid-19.