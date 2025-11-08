Crews tackle large vegetation fire

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire on the Tongariro crossing. Photo: RNZ / Hamish Cardwell

A large fire in Tongariro National Park is affecting a main highway in the area, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

The fire was reported about 3.15pm Saturday, and firefighters and helicopters were working at the scene into the evening to battle the vegetation fire which is covering an estimated 50 hectares.

State Highway 47, which lies to the north and west of the park's mountains, was affected and, by 5pm, there was "a large build-up of traffic reported", Fenz said.

"Please avoid the area or delay travel until information about detours is available."

Crews from six fire brigades plus a command unit are at the scene or on their way, and three helicopters with monsoon buckets are working, with a fourth being used for aerial observation.