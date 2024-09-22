Deer on loose in Christchurch suburb, one hits car

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Deer have been on the loose in a Christchurch suburb, with one hitting a car.
A police spokesperson said there had been several reports of deer being seen in the Halswell area since 1pm on Sunday.
One such sighting related to a car being damaged, police said.
"One of those related to a car hitting a deer, however, the deer ran off into bushes, the car driver was OK, [but] their car was a bit damaged."
There had not been any further sightings of deer since 5.30pm, the spokesperson said.
Christchurch City Council said animal management staff had received a call about the deer.
The deer were last seen by officers two hours ago, and "have not been seen since".