Deer on loose in Christchurch suburb, one hits car

A deer was reported to have hit a car in Halswell, damaging it. File photo: New Zealand Safaris

Deer have been on the loose in a Christchurch suburb, with one hitting a car.

A police spokesperson said there had been several reports of deer being seen in the Halswell area since 1pm on Sunday.

One such sighting related to a car being damaged, police said.

"One of those related to a car hitting a deer, however, the deer ran off into bushes, the car driver was OK, [but] their car was a bit damaged."

There had not been any further sightings of deer since 5.30pm, the spokesperson said.

Christchurch City Council said animal management staff had received a call about the deer.

The deer were last seen by officers two hours ago, and "have not been seen since".