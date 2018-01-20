Dotcom marrying, 'suing Govt for billions'

Kim Dotcom

As Kim Dotcom gets ready for his Queenstown wedding today, the entrepreneur's lawyers are apparently serving "a multibillion-dollar damages claim" against the New Zealand Government.

On the sixth anniversary of the raid on the Coatesville mansion where he lived, Dotcom took to Twitter to castigate the Government.

"Today, 6 years ago, the NZ Govt enabled the unlawful destruction of Megaupload and seizure of my global assets. I was arrested for the alleged online piracy of my users. Not even a crime in NZ. My lawyers have served a multi-billion dollar damages claim against the Govt today," he tweeted.

Dotcom, however, says by getting married on the anniversary of the raid, he is turning January 20 into a "day of joy".

Dotcom and fiancee Elizabeth Donnelly's wedding was originally planned for November but he has marked most anniversaries of the raid with a special event.

On its first anniversary, he launched the Mega business, for instance.

In the 2012 raid Dotcom and three others were arrested in New Zealand on behalf of the FBI, which was carrying out a worldwide operation targeting his file-sharing business Megaupload, at the time consuming 4 per cent of the globe's internet traffic.

Even though Dotcom was facing claims of criminal copyright violation - later found to not be a crime here - the police used the anti-terrorist Special Tactics Group in a helicopter assault on the Coatesville mansion.

He and others arrested face decades in jail if successfully extradited to the United States and convicted on copyright, money laundering and other charges.

Dotcom has always denied any illegality.