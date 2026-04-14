Driver survives 100m car plunge in Coromandel

A person has survived a 100m cliff plunge after their vehicle careened off a Coromandel Peninsula road and crashed down a steep bank overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on State Highway 25 in Kereta, just before 1am.

A specialist ropes rescue team was called in to to extricate the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, who had sustained only moderate injuries.

Crews from Manaia Hauraki, Coromandel, Tapu, Thames and Tairua attended.

- RNZ