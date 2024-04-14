Eleven hurt in Auckland apartment block fire

Photo: ODT files

Eleven people have been injured after a fire at an apartment block in the Hillcrest suburb of Auckland.

Fire and Emergency said crews were called to a blaze in the top story of a flat in the apartment block just after midday.

It said no people were reported inside, and understands six residents had evacuated.

St John said five people with minor and moderate injuries were taken to North Shore Hospital, and six further people were treated at the scene.

The fire is being investigated.