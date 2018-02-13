English exit: Reactions from all sides of the political spectrum

The departure of Bill English as leader of the National Party has been met with salutes. a few humorous takes and speculation about his reasons and the future leadership.

Bill English made the announcement at a press conference at Parliament with many MPs standing behind him. HIs wife Mary and sons were also there.

He told caucus of his decision this morning.

English kicked off the conversation online when he posted on Twitter: "I've learned a lot from the people I've met with across NZ, you've always shown me how truly special NZ is."

On Facebook, English posted a live stream of his announcement, adding: "I'm announcing my retirement."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: "Just heard the news that Bill English has decided to stand down. Bill has made a huge contribution through his time in office and to politics generally. I admire those who serve NZ in this place, and Bill did for a long time, and he did it well. My best wishes."

Green Party co-leader James Shaw also wished English well, and praised him for his commitment and perseverance over a 27-year parliamentary career.

"On behalf of the Green Party, I'd like to acknowledge Bill English and his 27 years of public service," co-leader James Shaw.

"Mr English has held many roles during that time – constituent MP, party leader, minister and Prime Minister – and should be congratulated for both his commitment and perseverance.

"Anybody who's involved in politics is aware of the great personal sacrifice that is required to do this job, for both the politician and their loved ones. For that reason, I'd also like to acknowledge Mary English and the entire English family.

"On behalf of the Green Party, I'd like to wish Mr English and his family all the best for the future."

Martyn Bradbury posted on Facebook: "Bill English destabilised as Leader before conference + Chris Bishop having snapchat allegations leaked to stop him running as leader = Judith Collins - release the kraken."