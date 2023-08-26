Family's shock at killing of humble and caring man

Joseph King was killed at the Off-Broadway Motel on Alpers Ave in Epsom in Auckland on Wednesday night, August 23, 2023. Photo: supplied

The family of a man killed at an Auckland motel this week are shocked at his death and say their loved one was a kind, loving, humble and caring man.

Joseph King, 56, died at the Off Broadway Motel on Alpers Ave in Epsom on Wednesday night in what police are treating as a homicide.

A 19-year-old man has been charged over King’s death and was granted name suppression when he appeared in the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

Jonelle Wereta today described her brother-in-law as a "happy-go-lucky guy".

"He was always positive and down to earth," she said. "He was the life of the party and he was glamorous."

Emergency services were called around 7.25pm on Wednesday to reports of a man with serious injuries at the motel. King died at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said the accused and King knew each other and police were not seeking anyone else over the death.

"We would like to reassure the community this appears to be an isolated incident."

A witness told the Herald the police came rushing into the motel complex before questioning a shirtless man "with blood all over his body".

"They’re not allowing anyone on the first floor," she said.

Wereta said King had only been living in the motel for a few months.

"All of us can’t believe what happened to Joseph," she said. "We are shocked and heartbroken, and the family is hurt and devastated.

"His sister is taking it hard."

A post on King’s sister’s Facebook page also said: "I can’t believe you’re gone, I’m so broken my brother".

A woman visiting Auckland with her son undergoing cancer treatment was also staying at the motel and earlier told the Herald of the terrifying moment King died.

"It’s really unnerving to know there was someone deceased just below us all night and that police were trying to figure out what had happened because they hadn’t died of natural causes," said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous.

"That was really scary."

The death was one of two homicides in Auckland on Wednesday, with a 70-year-old man found dead in an apartment on Upper Queen St.

Epsom MP and Act Party leader David Seymour said on Thursday that the motel killing reflected what he believed was an increasing crime issue in the area.

"I know people will be absolutely appalled by this."