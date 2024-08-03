Father, stepson injured after train, car collide

Photo: Getty Images

Two people have been injured after a crash involving a train and a car just out of Levin earlier today.

Emergency services responded to the crash on McLeavey Road near State Highway 1 in Ohau just before 5pm.

One person is in a serious condition, while another sustained minor injuries.

The pair are father and stepson. The father is in an induced coma.

Police said no one onboard the train was injured, and enquiries into the crash are ongoing.