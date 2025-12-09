'Our wonderful Amy': Tramper who died on West Coast named

Amy MacIver was deeply connected to the Māpua community. Photo: Facebook

Police have released the name of the 53-year-old woman who died while tramping on the West Coast last week.

Amy MacIver, 53, of Māpua, died in the Klondyke Valley near Reefton on Friday.

“Our thoughts are with her family and her climbing companion,” police said in statement said today.

Police earlier said they were notified about 6.30pm on Friday that a personal locator beacon had been activated near the Klondyke Rahu Saddle.

Search teams responded and found two people, one alive and one dead.

Weather conditions prevented the recovery of the body by helicopter until the next day.

Police said the death had been referred to the coroner.

Māpua café Java Hut said on Facebook it was “with deep sorrow” that it shared news of the loss of “our wonderful Amy”, describing her as passionate, enthusiastic and kind.

“Amy tragically passed away on Friday evening while tramping. Such shocking and devastating news. We are so sorry to everyone who knew, liked and loved Amy,” the post says.

A memorial for MacIver will be held in the New Year.