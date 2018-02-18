Federer celebrated Aussie Open win in Gisborne

Roger Federer with wife Mirka. Photo: Getty Images

Tennis legend Roger Federer celebrated his 20th Grand Slam win after his recent Australian Open triumph at one of New Zealand's most picturesque spots.

Before taking "Norman" (The Norman Brooks Challenge Cup) back to his home base in Switzerland on February 1, the Swiss ace secretly flew into New Zealand on a private jet after winning the Australian Open to spend a few nights at Nick's Head Station, near Gisborne, with his wife Mirka.

A source said the 36-year-old tennis ace is good friends with the station owners, American billionaire financier John Griffin and wife Amy.

Griffin bought Nick's Head Station in 2002 and since then has accomplished much in his long-term plan to re-establish native flora and fauna on the property.

His conservation-minded development has won praise, including New Zealand's top design honour for landscape architecture - the George Malcolm Supreme Award.

The couple are well-known philanthropists both here and abroad.

The Australian Open win saw Federer secure a staggering 20th Grand Slam title.

And his trip to New Zealand - albeit brief - was a lot more joyous than a previous visit for the 2000 Heineken Open, when he lost 6-4 6-4 on the opening day of the competition.

New Zealand remains the only country where Federer has never won a set, let alone a match.

- Spy