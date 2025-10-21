Fire near Christchurch airport out

Crews have put out a fire on an overbridge near Christchurch Airport, which has closed part of State Highway 1.

Crews from airport and Ilam stations were called to the vegetation blaze near Memorial Ave about 2.15pm today.

Smoke could be seen coming from an area under the road's Gateway Bridge.

The fire started on a median strip, then spread to an embankment between the suburbs of Harewood and Russley.

It is causing major traffic delays and the southbound lane is closed near the Memorial Ave offramp.

The northbound lanes on SH1 remained open, but authorities said caution is needed when travelling through the area.

Christchurch is under a strong wind watch until 6pm and Fire and Emergency urged people not to do anything that could spark a blaze.