Firefighter airlifted to hospital after battling Canterbury blaze

A firefighter was flown to hospital after a blaze in North Canterbury in searing temperatures.

The fire was reported shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday at Rotherham, a small settlement south of Hanmer Springs.

Crews from the Waiau, Culverden, Lyford, Hanmer VRFF, Hawarden, Wigram, Hurunui, Christchurch City, Canterbury High Country, and Pines Beach stations were called to the blaze.

It burned through a shed and spread to about 100ha of vegetation before being contained just before 6pm.

The sweltering temperatures and high winds kept emergency services on alert.

Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue confirmed a firefighter was taken to Christchurch hospital from the scene of the fire.

The patient was in a stable condition, and it was understood they had a medical event "unrelated to the fire", it said.

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson said 17 fire engines and several helicopters were sent to the scene.

The crews remained at the site overnight.

On Friday, FENZ suspended all fire permits for Canterbury, warning of extreme fire danger Sunday.

- RNZ and Allied Media