Fishing mates save fellow whitebaiter

Mike Nolan's T-shirt sums up how he will be spending his time, for now, after he survived a dramatic medical event on the banks of the Waimakariri River. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Canterbury fisherman and whitebaiter Mike Nolan's fishing family hold a special place in his heart.

The avid Kaiapoi fisherman and whitebaiter - as well as a husband, dad, gramps, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, and friend of many - was making his way to McIntoshs on the north bank of the Waimakariri River, east of Kaiapoi, when he collapsed.

Mike, who six months ago had a triple bypass, went into cardiac arrest as he was about to go whitebaiting in the dark and cold about 5.40am.

It took a great team effort from his fellow whitebaiters, who gave him CPR for 20 minutes until an ambulance and local fire crew arrived to take over his care.

They saved his life, meaning Mike may get back to pursuing his favourite pastime in the not-too-distant future.

When Steve Wratt, Steve Cumming, Barry Jackson, Craig Hellyer, Mark Sharman and Heather Lilley saw what was happening they all sprang into action.

One of them called 111, while another counted the compressions. A couple of them administered the compression and one another held IV bags and lighting in the early morning darkness for the emergency workers when they arrived on the scene.

Mike was admitted to the Coronary Care unit at Christchurch Hospital where it was confirmed he had had a cardiac arrest. The doctors told him he was very lucky the other whitebaiters were on the riverbank to save his life.

Mike's wife Lyn and children Hayley, Tammy and Brad, his sisters Kath Loversidge and Sharon Allen, and other family members are extremely grateful to his mates for ‘‘assisting in saving Mike’s life’’.

‘‘We will be forever grateful. Their actions are a testament to their compassion and bravery,’’ the family says.

‘‘They all visited Mike while he was in hospital, which was awesome.’’

The family also thanked the nurses for their care and compassion towards Mike, one of whom said Mike had ‘‘dodged a bullet’’.

Kath says Mike remembers little about what happened that fateful morning. He did, however, give the thumbs up to his mates when he left in the ambulance.

‘‘All he wanted to know from the doctors was when he could whitebait and fish again,’’ she says.

Mike is now resting up at his Amberley home.